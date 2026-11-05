⚖️ Lafayette, LA Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Lafayette’s legal scene is busy right now, with firms and insurers hiring for both courtroom work and behind-the-scenes claims roles. If you’re in law or insurance, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Davies North America

Davies North America Location: Lafayette, LA (Gulf Coast field territory)

(Gulf Coast field territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Handle multi-line claims (liability, maritime, workers’ comp, auto, property) with on-site inspections and field investigations. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ adjusting experience, an active Louisiana adjuster license, and like working independently with regular regional travel.

Employer: Ascendion (recruiting for an award-winning law firm)

(recruiting for an award-winning law firm) Location: Lafayette, Louisiana Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year

Join a firm focused on family law and commercial litigation, handling trials, mediations, arbitrations, and motion practice. Best for attorneys with 2+ years’ litigation experience, strong writing skills, and a Louisiana license in good standing; comes with full benefits, PTO, vacation, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Kenny Habetz Injury Law

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that verifies liability, coverage, medical records, and damages for personal injury cases so attorneys can negotiate strong settlements. Ideal if you have 3+ years leading a team plus 3+ years in PI claims/legal work, love building processes, and want solid benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, disability, ongoing training).

Employer: Ascendion

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $100,000/year + bonus

Support legal research, drafting, and case file management with 0–2+ years’ experience as an attorney. Good stepping-stone role if you’re newly licensed and want solid pay plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) while you build your skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Lafayette employers often shape roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.