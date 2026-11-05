🍽️ Multiple Lafayette Food & Hospitality Jobs, $10–$85K+

Lafayette’s food scene is busy, and so is hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level kitchen work to full-on restaurant management.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Lafayette, LA (Heart Hospital of Lafayette)

(Heart Hospital of Lafayette) Type: Full-Time or Part-Time

Pay: $14/hour

Help prep and serve meals in a hospital setting, keep stations stocked and clean, and bring good energy to patients and staff. No experience needed, and Sodexo offers training, benefits, and a flexible, supportive work environment.

Employer: Waffle House, Inc.

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $65,000–$85,000/year (plus bonuses)

Step into a leadership track with a 3‑month paid training program and clear growth to district and division manager roles. No restaurant experience required, and you get stock ownership options, strong benefits, and a steady 6 days on / 2 days off schedule.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: From $21.50/hour + monthly bonus

Support the Restaurant Leader, run shifts, handle cash, and keep service and food quality on point. This role comes with weekly pay, PTO, 8 paid holidays (location dependent), and a full benefits package including medical, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Raising Cane's

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: From $21.50/hour + monthly bonus

Same Operations Manager role as above, listed on Indeed with the same pay and duties. Check this posting if you prefer applying via Indeed or want more detail on physical requirements and qualifications.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Competitive wages (not listed)

Run the in‑store Starbucks: oversee daily café operations, hiring and training baristas, inventory, and food safety. Good fit if you like a fast-paced coffee shop vibe with weekly pay, store discounts, and health and retirement benefits for eligible associates.

Employer: Smalls Sliders

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $10–$12/hour

Grill fresh cheeseburger sliders to order and work closely with the squad to give guests a fun, memorable experience. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, employee discounts, and a referral program.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.