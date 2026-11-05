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Lafayette
🛒 Lafayette Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Lafayette’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and local favorites. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across town.
Full-time Nabisco Merchandiser/Order Writer
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Lafayette, LA (stores across the area)
- Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour + mileage reimbursement & bonus eligibility
- Type: Full-time
You’ll be the face of Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy! and more—stocking shelves, building displays, and ordering product via iPad. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, tuition help) and lots of walking and lifting, so it’s great if you like staying active.
Meat/Produce Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2938
- Location: 2428 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible shift premiums
- Type: Full-time | Mid, closing, overnight shifts
Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotated, and food-safe while helping customers in meat and produce. Walmart offers health coverage, 401(k) with stock purchase, paid time off, and the Live Better U program where they pay 100% of tuition for approved education.
General Merchandise Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #531
- Location: 3142 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible shift premiums
- Type: Full-time | Opening & morning shifts
Work the sales floor in Hobbies & Home Improvement—greeting shoppers, stocking, and keeping displays in order (may include paint mixing and fabric cutting). Same strong Walmart benefits plus steady daytime hours if you like earlier shifts.
Groomer / Pet Stylist
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Lafayette, LA
- Type: Full-time
Provide full-service grooming—baths, haircuts, nail trims, and more—while coaching pet parents on at-home care. Petco supplies all tools and equipment and offers competitive base pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and clear growth paths like Grooming Salon Leader.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: ComForCare Home Care (Raleigh, NC) – Planet Fitness franchise
- Location: Lafayette, LA
- Type: Part-time (listing allows full/part-time; this posting is part-time)
Welcome members at the front desk, answer phones, give tours, and handle check-ins and account updates. Perks can include free gym membership for you + a guest, health benefits options, and room to grow inside the club.
Cashier
- Employer: Church's Texas Chicken
- Location: 1602 North University Ave, Lafayette, LA 70506
- Type: Part-time
Take orders, handle cash, and keep the front counter stocked and clean while serving comfort food. Good fit if you like a fast pace, talking with guests, and want flexible restaurant hours.
Member Services Representative I
- Employer: Advancial Federal Credit Union
- Location: 306 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
- Pay: $16–$18/hour
- Type: Full-time (must work at least two Saturdays per month)
Help members in-branch with deposits, withdrawals, and account questions while suggesting products that fit their needs. Standout perks include 3 weeks of vacation to start, 11 holidays, 401(k) contributions, tuition assistance, vacation homes in Destin & Breckenridge, and even pet insurance.
Assistant Store Manager (Full-time) – Lafayette, LA
- Employer: Hibbett | City Gear
- Location: Stirling Lafayette Shopping Center, Lafayette, LA
- Pay: $12.65/hour
- Type: Full-time
Support the Store Manager with staffing, merchandising, scheduling, and customer service in a sporty retail setting. Good next step if you have 1–3 years of retail/customer service and want hands-on leadership experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings nearby and room to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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