🤝 Lafayette Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Lafayette has some solid care-focused roles right now, from in-home support to flexible babysitting. If you like helping people and want steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time (single evening job listed: Tue, Nov 3, 2026, 7 PM–12 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Watch two kids (ages 6 and 8) for one evening, with no driving, bathing, or bedtime duties. You’ll mainly supervise, make simple meals (like nuggets or noodles), offer snacks, and keep things safe and fun.

Employer: Not listed (private in-home care)

Not listed (private in-home care) Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.31–$24.50 per hour (step increases after training)

Provide 1:1 in-home support for an adult man with significant autism, helping with daily living, outings, and de-escalation when needed. Shifts are clearly set (weekday and weekend options), with paid training, predictable hours, and pay raises as you complete more shifts; you must have a car and be willing to transport the client.

Employer: Louisiana Health and Rehab Options (LHRO)

Location: Lafayette, LA + nearby parishes (Iberia, St. Martin, St. Landry, Acadia)

+ nearby parishes (Iberia, St. Martin, St. Landry, Acadia) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a flexible Floater supporting clients in the Home and Community Waiver Program between 7 AM–11 PM, including some weekends. You’ll cover different shifts and clients across several parishes, and you must pass a criminal background check.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail and similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.