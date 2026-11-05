💰 Lafayette, LA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Lafayette’s finance scene is steady right now, with options both in big banking and higher ed. Here are a few roles worth a closer look if you’re building a money-minded career.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time (1st shift, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

This is a structured program to grow into a Financial Advisor working with high‑net‑worth clients. You’ll build a book of business, get world‑class training and 1:1 coaching, and work in-office with an established Merrill team while you grow your own client base.

Employer: LSU Health Sciences Center – New Orleans (University Medical Center)

(University Medical Center) Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Unclassified Staff (Full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Closing Date: March 3, 2027

Great fit if you like both numbers and operations. You’ll support day‑to‑day financial and administrative functions for a medical department, with a lot of independence and responsibility. Role requires a Bachelor’s in Business/Accounting/Finance (or related) and about 3 years of relevant experience, plus access to state employee benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.