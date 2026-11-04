📋 Lafayette, LA admin jobs with multiple front desk roles

Lafayette has some solid front desk and office roles open right now, many in healthcare and professional settings. If you like staying organized, helping people, and keeping an office running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: AMG Physical Rehabilitation Hospital – Lafayette (Lafayette Physical Rehabilitation Hospital, LLC)

AMG Physical Rehabilitation Hospital – Lafayette (Lafayette Physical Rehabilitation Hospital, LLC) Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed (market competitive pay + benefits)

This role supports the nursing team by organizing and maintaining medical records, handling clerical tasks, and processing information clearly and courteously. Full-time staff get a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with company contribution, and more.

Employer: Oak Grove Estate Planning

Location: Lafayette, LA (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation based on experience

Support attorneys and paralegals with client signings, document prep, scanning, and organizing files for an estate planning practice. Law office experience is a plus but not required, so this is a nice entry point if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want to grow in the legal field.

Employer: MRO

Location: Lafayette, LA (onsite with local travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Part of a total compensation package (base pay + benefits)

Handle medical record release requests, scan and log records, and respond to phone and in-person inquiries while following HIPAA rules. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and like working independently at different client sites.

Employer: Acadiana Veterinary Clinic

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Salary: $10.50 – $15.00 per hour

Be the front desk face of a vet clinic: answer phones, schedule visits, check in clients, manage records, and help keep the lobby and exam areas tidy. Great if you have at least 1 year of customer service experience, can lift 50 lbs, and enjoy working with pets and their people.

Employer: Camellia Orthodontics

Location: Lafayette, LA (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week), 4-day work week

Salary: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, paid time off

Front desk role greeting patients, managing schedules, handling payments, and keeping charts up to date across two locations. No dental experience needed—they’ll train you as long as you bring a positive attitude and solid customer service skills. Be sure to complete their short online questionnaire to be considered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.