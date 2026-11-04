📣 Lafayette, LA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Lafayette’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from steady hourly pay to big-commission roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: ADT

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.30/hr + uncapped commissions (average ~$105,000/year)

Mix sales with hands-on tech work, helping customers design and install smart home security systems. Paid training, a company vehicle for work use, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement) make this a solid long-term path if you like tech and face-to-face sales.

Employer: Precision Construction

Location: Lafayette, Louisiana Metropolitan Area (focus on Dallas–Fort Worth / North Texas market)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Ideal if you already have strong contacts in the DFW construction market and a track record of winning work. You’ll use your network with owners, developers, and GCs in data centers, electrical infrastructure, heavy civil, and concrete to bring in new projects and partner closely with estimating and operations.

Employer: 1st Franklin Financial Corporation

Location: Lafayette, LA

Type: Full-time, on-site (no work-from-home)

Pay: $15.00 – $16.99 per hour + bonus potential

Branch-based role where you help customers with personal loans, make outbound calls, and support branch sales goals. Good fit if you like steady office hours, clear procedures, and growth potential with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Location: Listed as Lafayette, LA, US (serving educators in the New Iberia area)

Type: Independent 1099, commission-based

Pay: Uncapped commission + sign-on bonus + structured incentives/bonuses

Build your own book of business focused on educators, with mentorship from an experienced agent and access to a niche market. You’ll sell a multi-line portfolio (insurance and financial products), work from the field, home, or office, and earn through performance-based commissions and incentive plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.