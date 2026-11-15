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🐱 Gentle Senior & Playful Young Cats Waiting in Lafayette
Lafayette has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. All of these kitties are at Almost Home Humane Society and are ready to meet you.
Darla
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Almost Home Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 474-5222
Darla is a lovely senior longhair girl with a soft gray coat. Her lower adoption fee makes it easier to open your heart and home to an older cat who still has lots of love to give.
👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Donna
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Almost Home Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 474-5222
Donna is a young black kitten with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re looking for a playful new family member, this little one could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Donna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Almost Home Humane Society
- Phone: (765) 474-5222
Mia is a senior tuxedo cat with classic black-and-white markings. With a reduced adoption fee, she’s a wonderful choice if you want a calmer, older companion.
👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Lafayette, IN, please consider visiting Almost Home Humane Society or calling (765) 474-5222 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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