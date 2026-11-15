Lafayette has some very special cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. All of these kitties are at Almost Home Humane Society and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Almost Home Humane Society

Phone: (765) 474-5222

Darla is a lovely senior longhair girl with a soft gray coat. Her lower adoption fee makes it easier to open your heart and home to an older cat who still has lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Almost Home Humane Society

Phone: (765) 474-5222

Donna is a young black kitten with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re looking for a playful new family member, this little one could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Donna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Almost Home Humane Society

Phone: (765) 474-5222

Mia is a senior tuxedo cat with classic black-and-white markings. With a reduced adoption fee, she’s a wonderful choice if you want a calmer, older companion.

👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Lafayette, IN, please consider visiting Almost Home Humane Society or calling (765) 474-5222 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.