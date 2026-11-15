Lafayette has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from steady retail hours to office-based customer support. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. Location: Lafayette, IN (terminal office)

(terminal office) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.30 – $27.05 per hour, based on experience

Support customers and terminal operations for a major transportation company. This is an office-based role with phone/email work, scheduling pickups and deliveries, and handling dispatch paperwork—good fit if you like organized, detail-heavy work with clear processes.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

(under 30 hrs/week) Pay: Starting at $19.00 per hour with scheduled yearly increases

Split your time between running the register and stocking shelves in a busy grocery store. Great if you want fewer than 30 hours, steady pay, and a mix of customer interaction and physical work.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

(30+ hrs/week) Pay: Starting at $19.00 per hour with scheduled yearly increases

Full-time version of the ALDI role, with cashiering, stocking, curbside orders, and cleaning. Good option if you want more hours, benefits, and a fast-paced retail job where you’re on your feet and moving.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team in an auto parts store, help hit sales goals, and keep the store running smoothly. This is a good step up if you have retail or leadership experience and like mixing customer service with coaching a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.