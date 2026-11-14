Lafayette’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing. If you like hands-on work, moving parts, and keeping production flowing, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts, tuggers, tractors, hoists, and cranes to keep production lines stocked and orders moving. Wabash provides full training, offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement, and looks for folks who are safety-focused and ready to be on their feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Components role, but focused on Dry Van materials. You’ll move parts with forklifts and other power equipment, track shipping/receiving, and keep lines supplied. Comes with the same strong benefits package and on-the-job training, good for someone with a high school diploma/GED who wants to grow in manufacturing.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based supply chain role placing and managing purchase orders to keep production supplied. You’ll work in SAP, talk with suppliers, solve invoice issues, and help with cost savings. Best fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree, manufacturing experience, and 2+ years in purchasing or materials plus solid Excel/Outlook skills.

Employer: Evonik

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time (may include 12-hour day/night shifts)

(may include 12-hour day/night shifts) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting a production line: operate fork trucks, move materials, use SAP/WM, and keep records up to standard. You’ll work in a high-noise, high-heat, chemical environment, lifting up to 50 lbs and wearing PPE, with room to grow inside a large global company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.