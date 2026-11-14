Lafayette’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring across shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 7–8 skilled maintenance techs, plan preventive work, and keep production running smoothly. Good fit if you have 2–5 years of maintenance experience and know hydraulics, pneumatics, and industrial electrical systems.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, 10-hour days

Salary: Not listed

Run head press equipment, read blueprints, and do basic maintenance while keeping quality high. Expect physical work, PPE, and a loud shop, plus vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 10-hour days

Salary: Not listed

Inspect finished trailers, log defects on an iPad, and make sure units meet DOT and customer standards. Best for current Wabash employees with at least 1 year on the job and strong attention to detail.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Install parts, rivets, flooring, and decals using hand and power tools on the production line. No experience required—Wabash trains you and offers vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd & 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate lasers, presses, shears, and other metal fabrication equipment, including setup and basic PM. You’ll read blueprints, use measuring tools, and work in a hot, loud environment with benefits including vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, 8-hour nights

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role troubleshooting PLCs, robotics, vision systems, and automation equipment. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of electrical maintenance and want steady plant work with vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift, 8-hour nights

Salary: Not listed

Help manufacture DuraPlate sheets using hoists, cranes, and hand tools while meeting ISO standards. Training is provided; expect heavy, physical work, tight spaces, and benefits like vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 10-hour days

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift controls tech role working on PLCs, robotics, and plant automation projects. You’ll use a laptop and test gear, support production and engineering, and work some overtime and weekends.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 10-hour days

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Components role, but focused on the South plant—repairing and improving electronic systems across the facility. Good for experienced maintenance techs who like project work plus daily troubleshooting.

Employer: Evonik Corporation

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate fork trucks, move materials, and support production using the SAP/WM system. Role is physical (up to 50 lbs, stairs, confined spaces) and may include 12-hour shifts in a hot, noisy chemical environment.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.