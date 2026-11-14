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Lafayette
🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Lafayette, IN
2 days ago
Lafayette’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring across shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.
3rd Shift Maintenance Supervisor - South Plant
- Employer: Wabash
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of 7–8 skilled maintenance techs, plan preventive work, and keep production running smoothly. Good fit if you have 2–5 years of maintenance experience and know hydraulics, pneumatics, and industrial electrical systems.
2nd Shift Machine Operator, LSPB2 10HR Head Press Ops
- Employer: Wabash
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, 10-hour days
- Salary: Not listed
Run head press equipment, read blueprints, and do basic maintenance while keeping quality high. Expect physical work, PPE, and a loud shop, plus vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.
1st Shift Quality Inspector, 10HR South Offline Days
- Employer: Wabash
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 10-hour days
- Salary: Not listed
Inspect finished trailers, log defects on an iPad, and make sure units meet DOT and customer standards. Best for current Wabash employees with at least 1 year on the job and strong attention to detail.
Assembler – 1st Shift
- Employer: Wabash
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Install parts, rivets, flooring, and decals using hand and power tools on the production line. No experience required—Wabash trains you and offers vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.
2nd and 3rd Shift Machine Operators
- Employer: Wabash
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd & 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Operate lasers, presses, shears, and other metal fabrication equipment, including setup and basic PM. You’ll read blueprints, use measuring tools, and work in a hot, loud environment with benefits including vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.
2nd Shift Electrical Controls Tech, 8HR Dry Vans M&R Nights
- Employer: Wabash
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, 8-hour nights
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role troubleshooting PLCs, robotics, vision systems, and automation equipment. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of electrical maintenance and want steady plant work with vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.
3rd Shift DuraPlate FAB Operator, LNPB3 8HR
- Employer: Wabash
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift, 8-hour nights
- Salary: Not listed
Help manufacture DuraPlate sheets using hoists, cranes, and hand tools while meeting ISO standards. Training is provided; expect heavy, physical work, tight spaces, and benefits like vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and tuition reimbursement.
1st Shift Electrical Controls Tech, 10HR Components M&R Days
- Employer: Wabash
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 10-hour days
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift controls tech role working on PLCs, robotics, and plant automation projects. You’ll use a laptop and test gear, support production and engineering, and work some overtime and weekends.
1st Shift Electrical Controls Tech, 10HR South M&R
- Employer: Wabash
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 10-hour days
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to the Components role, but focused on the South plant—repairing and improving electronic systems across the facility. Good for experienced maintenance techs who like project work plus daily troubleshooting.
Materials Management Operator
- Employer: Evonik Corporation
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate fork trucks, move materials, and support production using the SAP/WM system. Role is physical (up to 50 lbs, stairs, confined spaces) and may include 12-hour shifts in a hot, noisy chemical environment.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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