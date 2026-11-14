Lafayette’s customer-facing jobs are strong right now, from bank tellers to retail leaders. If you like helping people and want steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Home Choice Stores (Rent-A-Center)

Home Choice Stores (Rent-A-Center) Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,300 – $64,125 per year

Lead a Rent-A-Center store, set sales goals, manage a team, and help customers access needed household items. Comes with weekly pay, Sundays off, PTO, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Lafayette, IN (Teal Rd branch)

Type: Full-time, onsite (office)

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role where you help walk-in customers with accounts, transactions, and basic financial needs. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, like relationship-building, and want a stable bank career path.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay (first 90 days), with guaranteed $20/hr+ including incentives

Help customers with phones, plans, and tech in a fast-paced store. Includes stock grants, 401(k), phone & internet discounts, PTO, and strong training with a path to higher-earning roles.

Employer: Mark's Mattress Outlet & Furniture

Location: Lafayette, IN 47905

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $40,000 – $80,000 per year (hourly + commission)

Sell premium mattresses in a low-pressure, consultative setting—no experience needed, just motivation and good people skills. Offers paid training, flexible schedule, PTO, 401(k) with match, and vision/dental.

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.30 – $27.05 per hour, based on experience

Office-based role supporting a freight terminal—answer calls, schedule pickups/deliveries, handle paperwork, and help keep shipments on track. Strong option if you like logistics, problem-solving, and higher hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good customer service jobs in Lafayette tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.