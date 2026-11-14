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🛒 Lafayette Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Options
Lafayette’s customer-facing jobs are strong right now, from bank tellers to retail leaders. If you like helping people and want steady hours, there are several solid options open today.
Store Manager
- Employer: Home Choice Stores (Rent-A-Center)
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $51,300 – $64,125 per year
Lead a Rent-A-Center store, set sales goals, manage a team, and help customers access needed household items. Comes with weekly pay, Sundays off, PTO, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision benefits.
Customer Experience Banker – Teal Rd
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Lafayette, IN (Teal Rd branch)
- Type: Full-time, onsite (office)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line banking role where you help walk-in customers with accounts, transactions, and basic financial needs. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, like relationship-building, and want a stable bank career path.
Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay (first 90 days), with guaranteed $20/hr+ including incentives
Help customers with phones, plans, and tech in a fast-paced store. Includes stock grants, 401(k), phone & internet discounts, PTO, and strong training with a path to higher-earning roles.
Luxury Sales Representative
- Employer: Mark's Mattress Outlet & Furniture
- Location: Lafayette, IN 47905
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $40,000 – $80,000 per year (hourly + commission)
Sell premium mattresses in a low-pressure, consultative setting—no experience needed, just motivation and good people skills. Offers paid training, flexible schedule, PTO, 401(k) with match, and vision/dental.
Customer Service Specialist
- Employer: Saia LTL Freight
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22.30 – $27.05 per hour, based on experience
Office-based role supporting a freight terminal—answer calls, schedule pickups/deliveries, handle paperwork, and help keep shipments on track. Strong option if you like logistics, problem-solving, and higher hourly pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good customer service jobs in Lafayette tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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