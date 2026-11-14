Lafayette has a nice mix of driving work right now, from regional CDL routes to local delivery and vending service. Good options here if you like being on the road and staying active.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: Lafayette, IN (running North Central region)

(running North Central region) Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,400–$1,500 per week (daily salary $247)

Dedicated, 100% no-touch dry van account running IA, IL, IN, MS, WI, KY, OH, TN, and MI. Home every weekend, steady weekly pay, full benefits after 30 days, and they accept recent CDL school grads (with 4–6 weeks paid OTR training).

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Daytime route job restocking vending machines and coolers, collecting cash, and keeping machines clean and running. No CDL required, just a good driving record, ability to lift 50 lbs, and an outgoing attitude; comes with health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, and paid vacations/holidays.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time, seasonal (up to 12 weeks)

Pay: $22.10 per hour

Drive a FedEx vehicle to pick up and deliver packages with AM hours, 5-day work week. No experience needed, just a HS diploma/GED, valid license, ability to lift 50 lbs, and good customer skills; seasonal role with a chance it could lead to something permanent.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time, seasonal (up to 12 weeks)

Pay: $22.10 per hour

Same core duties as the AM courier job—package pick-up and delivery, customer service, and safe driving—but with PM hours, 5-day work week. Good fit if you need later shifts and want short-term work with solid hourly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, routes, or training) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.