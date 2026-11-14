Lafayette’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like welding, tools, and hands-on work. If you’re solid on safety and don’t mind heights or heavy lifting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on carbon and stainless steel and aluminum products that are key to Wabash’s trailers and equipment. They offer an in-house Weld School if you don’t pass the first weld test, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (10-hour)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift welding role building rear frames, using MIG/TIG on carbon steel, aluminum, and stainless. Same strong benefits as other Wabash roles, with paid training, safety gear provided, and steady, physical work if you like being on your feet.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10-hour)

Salary: Not listed

Night-shift welder spot focused on couplers, with similar duties: reading prints, welding at heights, and working in tight spaces. Comes with vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition help, plus on-the-job training.

Employer: Konecranes

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, swing shift

Salary: $22–$48/hour (based on skills, experience, and location)

Service and repair overhead cranes and hoists at customer sites, using both electrical and mechanical skills. Comes with a company truck and gas card, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match from day one, profit sharing, paid vacation, sick time, and 10 holidays, plus a clear career path to move up as you learn.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.