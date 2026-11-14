Lafayette’s staying busy, and so are the shops and properties that keep it running. If you’re handy with tools and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, there are several solid maintenance openings right now.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN (manufacturing plant)

(manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time , 1st shift, mandatory overtime/weekends possible

, 1st shift, mandatory overtime/weekends possible Salary: Not listed

Support production by keeping equipment up and running. You’ll handle mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and electrical troubleshooting, plus planned preventive maintenance. This role uses lifts, forklifts, meters, and more, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, vacation, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift, 8-hour shifts with mandatory overtime/weekends

, 3rd shift, 8-hour shifts with mandatory overtime/weekends Salary: Not listed

Great if you like nights and steady hours. You’ll do preventive maintenance and repairs on production equipment, using both hand and power tools. Wabash offers on-the-job training, strong benefits, and chances to grow your maintenance skills.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift, 8–12 hour shifts with mandatory overtime/weekends

, 3rd shift, 8–12 hour shifts with mandatory overtime/weekends Salary: Not listed

Similar core duties—troubleshooting mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems—but in a different area of the plant with more exposure to lifts and mobile equipment. Good fit if you’re comfortable in a loud, hot, industrial setting and want broad equipment experience.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift, 8-hour shifts with mandatory overtime/weekends

, 2nd shift, 8-hour shifts with mandatory overtime/weekends Salary: Not listed

Afternoon/evening schedule for folks who don’t want overnights. You’ll support the line with fast response to breakdowns, preventive maintenance, and basic electrical work. Same strong benefits and training package as other Wabash tech roles.

Employer: Regency Multifamily

Location: Lafayette, IN (residential properties)

(residential properties) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on property maintenance: appliance repair, apartment turns, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and HVAC. They want 2+ years’ experience and will pay for your EPA certification. Perks include 17+ days PTO to start, 11.5 holidays, birthday off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, bonuses, rent discount, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.