💰 Free tire recycling for Tippecanoe County residents

Bring your old tires to be recycled for free on November 14, 2026, at 1222 Teal Road, Lafayette, IN 47905.

Key details:

Event ends at 2 PM or when capacity is reached , whichever comes first

, whichever comes first All tire types and sizes are accepted

are accepted Limit: 20 tires per household

No rims or metal accepted

accepted Tippecanoe County residents only – bring proof of residency

– bring No businesses allowed

If you have questions, you can check their Facebook page: facebook.com/tippecanoecountywaste.

Great chance to clear out old tires from your garage or property at no cost.