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Lafayette
💰 Free tire recycling day in Lafayette on Nov. 14
13 days ago
💰 Free tire recycling for Tippecanoe County residents
Bring your old tires to be recycled for free on November 14, 2026, at 1222 Teal Road, Lafayette, IN 47905.
Key details:
- Event ends at 2 PM or when capacity is reached, whichever comes first
- All tire types and sizes are accepted
- Limit: 20 tires per household
- No rims or metal accepted
- Tippecanoe County residents only – bring proof of residency
- No businesses allowed
If you have questions, you can check their Facebook page: facebook.com/tippecanoecountywaste.
Great chance to clear out old tires from your garage or property at no cost.
More Info: FREE Tire Recycling Day - State of Indiana
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