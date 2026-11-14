Lafayette’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid roles in tech, healthcare, and auto services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Metronet

Metronet Location: Lafayette, IN (in-market Mon–Fri )

(in-market ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (base + commission; competitive package noted)

Frontline B2B sales role selling high-speed fiber internet and related services. You’ll own the full sales cycle, do outbound calling and some door-to-door, use Salesforce daily, and work toward clear sales targets. Great fit if you have 2–3+ years of B2B sales, like a fast pace, and want strong benefits (80% medical premiums paid, 401(k) match, and more).

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $50,000 – $100,000+ / year, plus up to $5,000 sign-on bonus (minimum hours required)

Customer-facing role where you write repair estimates, guide people through the insurance and repair process, and help keep shop KPIs on track. Good for someone with 1+ year of estimating/DRP experience, basic computer skills, and a valid driver’s license who wants strong benefits from day one and commission upside.

Employer: Eye Surgeons of Indiana

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Blend of consultative sales and patient education in a medical setting. You’ll call patients before their visit, explain surgical and advanced technology options in simple terms, discuss financing, and support them through big vision-care decisions. Ideal if you have 2+ years of relationship-based sales, love phone conversations, and want strong healthcare and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.