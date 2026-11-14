Lafayette’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from senior care to specialty medicine and travel therapy. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay near Purdue or work in the community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Senior Communities (Aster Place Assisted Living)

American Senior Communities (Aster Place Assisted Living) Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about creating joyful, engaging activities for seniors with memory loss. Good fit if you’re patient, creative, and want to grow in senior care with strong benefits and training support.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: $2,207 per week (package, stipend details to be confirmed)

Inpatient PT travel contract with steady daytime hours. Ideal if you want solid weekly pay, hospital experience, and a set 13-week timeline.

Employer: Franciscan Physician Network

Location: West Lafayette, IN (near Purdue)

(near Purdue) Type: Listed as Part-time (flexible full-time schedule described)

Listed as (flexible full-time schedule described) Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation with income guarantee + bonuses)

Outpatient derm role with 20–25 patients/day, onsite lab, telehealth, and strong support staff. Good for a BC/BE dermatologist wanting clinical autonomy, mentorship, and robust benefits.

Employer: Franciscan Physician Network (Lafayette Otolaryngology Associates)

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Listed as Part-time (flexible full-time schedule described)

Listed as (flexible full-time schedule described) Salary: Not listed (guaranteed base + wRVU bonuses, ancillary income options)

Join a long-established ENT group with busy clinic volumes, block OR time, 1:4 call, and chances to buy into the surgery center and hearing aid business. Great if you want strong earning potential plus ties to Purdue.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Lafayette, IN (Veterans Memorial Pkwy S)

(Veterans Memorial Pkwy S) Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00 – $28.00 per hour

Perfect for students enrolled in an accredited pharmacy school who want real-world community pharmacy experience. You’ll help process prescriptions, support patient care, and learn the flow of a busy retail pharmacy with access to Walmart’s education and benefits programs.

Employer: Impact Physician Group

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $37.14 – $40.00 per hour

RN role focused on rounding, detailed cardio/pulmonary assessments, and close collaboration with physicians. Great if you’re an experienced, confident RN who likes autonomy, critical thinking, and being the clinical bridge between facilities and specialists.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.