Lafayette has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on and people-focused, with a mix of court, hospice, and senior care work.

Employer: American Senior Communities

American Senior Communities Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead and support programs in a Memory Care Center, focusing on residents living with dementia. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in social work or human services, enjoy training staff, and want strong benefits, wellness support, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Tippecanoe County Government

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

This role serves as a sworn officer of the court, advocating for children in abuse/neglect cases when no CASA volunteer is assigned. You’ll investigate cases, visit kids, write court reports, and work closely with DCS, schools, and service providers—ideal if you have a bachelor’s in a social services field and want to be in the heart of child advocacy.

Employer: Alternate Solutions Health Network

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll recruit, train, and support hospice volunteers who help patients, families, and the office team. Good match if you have 1–2 years of volunteer coordination experience, are organized, and want meaningful, flexible part-time work in end-of-life care.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.