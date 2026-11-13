Lafayette’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from global life sciences to hands-on property and operations management. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Cytiva (a Danaher company)

Cytiva (a company) Location: Lafayette, IN (role is fully remote within the United States )

(role is fully remote within the ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,000–$260,000 + bonus eligibility

Lead the Americas commercial business for Cytiva’s genomic medicine group, driving revenue, growth, and profitability while building a high-performing sales organization. This role is ideal if you have 15+ years in sales leadership in life sciences/biotech, strong financial acumen, and are ready to own strategy across a large, matrixed, global company.

Employer: Advanced Technology Services (ATS)

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Oversee expenses, coach and develop your team, and be the go-to person for customer issues in an industrial maintenance environment. This is a good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), 5+ years of supervisory experience, and enjoy improving processes while staying close to both customers and front-line staff.

Employer: Core Spaces

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the on-site business leader for a Core Spaces community, owning budget, leasing, resident experience, and team leadership. Great for someone with 4+ years of property management or related experience, strong financial skills, and a passion for creating a top-tier living experience for residents.

(Duplicate Community Manager listing on Indeed points to the same role, so it’s not listed twice here.)

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.