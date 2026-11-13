Lafayette has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Tippecanoe County Public Library (Holman branch)

Tippecanoe County Public Library (Holman branch) Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $16.25 – $17.25 per hour

Benefits: Paid vacation/holiday/personal/sick time, retirement plans (INPRS, Hoosier START), optional AFLAC

Help keep the library clean and welcoming for the community. You’ll handle restrooms, windows, dusting, and floor care inside and outside the building, with work that can include mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays. One year of cleaning experience is preferred, and you’ll need a high school diploma, background check, and valid driver’s license.

Employer: Core Spaces

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Generous PTO, 14+ paid holidays (including your birthday), health plans, 401(k) with match, cell phone stipend, parental leave, volunteer time off, wellness perks

Lead the maintenance team at a residential property, making sure buildings, units, and grounds stay safe and in good shape. You’ll oversee techs and housekeepers, handle work orders, inspections, unit turns, vendors, and budgets, and be part of the on-call rotation. Best fit if you have 3+ years of property maintenance experience, strong skills in HVAC/electrical/plumbing, and enjoy coaching a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Lafayette’s building and grounds jobs tend to open up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.