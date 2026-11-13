Lafayette has a steady mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big national brands to local healthcare. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role where you help customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. Good fit if you like a fast pace, learning different equipment, and solving customer problems on the spot.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 3500 SR 38, Ste 100, Lafayette, IN 47905

Type: Full-time (posting notes part-time as well)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on store leadership job helping run daily operations, support the team, and keep the store stocked and organized. Ideal if you have some retail or grocery experience and want to grow into management.

Employer: Franciscan Health

Location: Lafayette East Campus, 1701 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based customer service role greeting visitors, helping with directions, and checking in on patients and families. Great if you enjoy a caring, service-focused setting and want to be part of a healthcare team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles with different hours or locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.