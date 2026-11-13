Lafayette’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and problem-solving. Here are a couple of strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. Location: Lafayette, IN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , N1 night shift ( 7pm–7am, Sunday–Tuesday )

, N1 night shift ( ) Pay: $23.33 – $30.33/hour

Support assembly by keeping parts flowing: ordering parts, scanning material, maintaining racks and bins, and flagging shortages before they hit production. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with 100% match up to 6%, PTO, 11 paid holidays, bonus potential, and a mostly climate-controlled, clean/safe plant. Posting runs November 12–19, 2026, so don’t wait.

Employer: Kaleidoscope Innovation (an Infosys company)

Location: Lafayette, IN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you have 2–5 years in manufacturing or quality and a degree in Mechanical, Manufacturing, Industrial, or related engineering. You’ll be on the shop floor finding defects, running root cause analysis (5 Why, Fishbone, etc.), and driving corrective and preventive actions with cross-functional teams.

(Alternate posting of this same role is also on Indeed: Quality Engineer)

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.