Lafayette’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with big names hiring across shifts. If you like keeping parts, tools, and people moving, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Evonik Corporation

Evonik Corporation Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role manages $15M+ in contractor work each year, making sure outside crews are safe, on time, and cost-efficient. Good fit if you have a degree in chemistry/engineering/supply chain (or strong maintenance manufacturing experience) and enjoy data, KPIs, and process improvement.

Employer: Caterpillar Inc.

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.28–$38.52/hour

Shift: 1st shift, 7:30am–3:30pm

You’ll coordinate ordering and stocking of tools and indirect materials so production never stops. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and 11 paid holidays, plus a clean, mostly climate-controlled environment.

Employer: Caterpillar Inc.

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.33–$30.33/hour

Shift: N2 shift, Wed–Fri, 7:00pm–7:00am

Focus on material availability for assembly, from parts ordering and bin management to scanning and rack maintenance. Great if you like night shifts, operating forklifts/tow trucks, and being the person who keeps production from running out of parts.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time (Shop/Warehouse Leadership)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the warehouse team that stages and ships materials for temporary structures. You’ll oversee inventory, safety, forklifts, and daily workflow, with benefits like parental leave, employee discounts, and career growth.

Employer: Wabash

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts, tuggers, tractors, hoists, and cranes to keep lines stocked and orders moving. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, can pass PIV training, and want solid benefits like vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles you can explore in a few minutes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.