Lafayette’s sales scene is busy right now—good mix of local office roles and flexible remote options. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency) Location: Remote (U.S.) , listed for the Lafayette, Indiana Metropolitan Area

, listed for the Type: Full-time , commission-based

, commission-based Pay: Industry-leading, performance-based compensation (commissions + bonuses)

Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national sales system. Great fit if you’re self-motivated, want one-on-one coaching, and like the idea of long-term growth in financial services.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group – Jenna Isch Agency

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $70,000 per year (base + commission + bonuses)

Office-based role where you’ll learn the insurance business, build relationships, and work toward owning your own agency. Comes with paid time off, retirement plan, health benefits, and licensing help, plus strong training and mentorship.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Route-based sales and service role where you visit business customers, maintain first aid and safety products, and upsell solutions that keep them OSHA-compliant. Solid choice if you want benefits, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and clear career advancement at a Fortune 500 company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.