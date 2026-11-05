🎓 Lafayette, IN Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lafayette’s education scene is busy right now, from college classrooms to local schools and hospital libraries. If you like helping people learn and grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group Location: Lafayette, IN (in-person)

Type: Full-time , follows school calendar (about 180–185 days)

, follows school calendar (about 180–185 days) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work directly with students on communication, life skills, and pre-employment skills, helping them build portfolios, learn job search basics, and gain confidence. Good fit if you enjoy one-on-one support, structured school-year hours, and making a clear impact on students’ work readiness.

Employer: Ivy Tech Community College

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time, adjunct (as-needed each semester)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Teach biology courses using a common syllabus, keep grades and attendance, and support students outside of class. Requires a master’s in a biological science or a master’s with 18+ graduate hours in biology. Includes access to vision care, retirement savings options, and tuition benefits for you and your family.

Employer: Franciscan Health

Location: Lafayette, IN (Central Campus, 1497 Hartford St)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help patrons find and use library resources, answer basic questions, catalog and shelve materials, and search online references in a healthcare setting. Great for students or early-career folks who like quiet, detail-focused work and want experience in a medical library.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.