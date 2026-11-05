🚌 Lafayette Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Driving Roles

Lafayette has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like being home every night and working close to home.

Employer: AMT Trucking

AMT Trucking Location: Lafayette, IN (roughly 300-mile radius)

(roughly 300-mile radius) Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.60–$0.65 per mile + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Family-run company for almost 30 years, no overnight runs, home daily, and no weekends or holidays. Customer-based freight (no broker loads), one-on-one dispatch, plus 401(k) with match, health insurance, PTO, and mileage/holiday/vacation bonuses.

Employer: The Salvation Army USA Central Territory

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Seasonal, part-time (Nov–Dec)

Pay: Starting at $15.00/hour

Drive Salvation Army vehicles to drop off and pick up bell ringers and kettles during the Red Kettle Campaign. Good fit if you know the area, want short-term extra income, and like community-focused work; must have valid driver’s license and at least 2 years’ driving experience.

Employer: TK Environmental Solutions, LLC dba Trash Kans

Location: Lafayette, IN / Tippecanoe County & nearby counties

Type: Full-time (not seasonal)

(not seasonal) Pay: From $30.00/hour, based on experience

Local CDL Class B or A role running weekly garbage routes with home nights and weekends. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and paid training while you help keep local neighborhoods clean.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.