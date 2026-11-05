🔧 Lafayette, IN Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lafayette’s property and facilities scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: ManpowerGroup (for Commercial Facilities & Property Operations)

ManpowerGroup (for Commercial Facilities & Property Operations) Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Temporary

Pay: $43/hr

Lead building operations in a commercial setting, focusing on HVAC, electrical, and other building systems while coordinating vendors and supporting tenants. Great fit if you have 4+ years in commercial facilities, strong troubleshooting skills, and want weekday hours (Mon–Fri, 8–5) with the chance to be the technical go-to on site.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Lafayette, IN (IU Health Arnett Hospital)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Supervise the hospital’s environmental services team, handling inspections, training, scheduling, and quality control to keep patient areas clean and safe. Good match if you have prior supervisory experience, can handle physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, lots of walking/standing), and like coaching a team in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Southridge Commons / H I Management

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Take care of day-to-day apartment maintenance: plumbing, electrical, carpentry, appliances, HVAC, plus unit turns and grounds care. Ideal if you have 1+ year of property maintenance, your own tools, EPA certification, and want steady work with benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait long; the good maintenance jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.