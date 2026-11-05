🚚 Lafayette, IN Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lafayette’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like data, forklifts, or fast-paced dispatch work. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Contract

Pay: $27.00 – $28.00/hr (overtime eligible)

Support an engineering Prove Design team by creating and fixing POs, tracking invoices, and coordinating domestic and international shipments. Good fit if you have 2+ years in purchasing/procurement, like data analysis, and want experience with Power BI, import/export docs, and supplier coordination.

Employer: Wabash

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time (2nd & 3rd shift)

Hands-on role moving parts and materials using forklifts, tuggers, hoists, and cranes, plus stocking lines and handling shipping/receiving. High school diploma or GED required, but Wabash provides training and offers vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; details are the same.)

Employer: Auto-Wares

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

In-store dispatch and customer service role scheduling delivery drivers, routing inter-store transfers, and jumping on the parts counter when needed. Great if you have automotive experience, strong computer and communication skills, and want health, dental, vision, paid vacation, bonus program, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.