🏥 Lafayette, IN Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles

Lafayette’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you like hospital pace, long‑term care, or hitting the road as a traveler. Here are several solid openings to check out this week.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home dialysis role with paid one-on-one training and a mix of clinic time plus home visits. Great fit if you like patient education, case management, and building long-term relationships with kidney patients.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: Lafayette & Monticello, IN (Arnett & White Memorial Hospitals)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (value-based compensation with benefits, 401k match, PTO, CME, relocation)

Work 12-hour shifts (12–13/month) in a busy ED with a large physician + APP team. Good option if you want broad emergency exposure, strong support, and are open to splitting time between two hospitals.

Employer: Heartland Dental – Regal Valley Dental Care

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Chairside EFDA role in a fast-paced, team-focused office with set weekday hours and bonus opportunities, free dental for you/dependents (lab fees only), and CE support. Ideal if you already have expanded functions and like a busy, upbeat practice.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,470 per week (package; details subject to confirmation)

26-week mammography assignment with a national travel agency that offers 401k and referral bonuses. Good pick if you want a longer contract and steady day shifts.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,489 per week (package; details subject to confirmation)

Higher-paying 26-week mammo contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, and CE/licensure reimbursement. Great if you want strong traveler support and benefits from day one.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,341 per week (package; details subject to confirmation)

26-week mammo role with an RN-founded, woman-owned travel company that staffs facilities nationwide. Nice option if you value a long-established agency and a half-year contract.

Employer: Aequor Allied

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $2,415 per week (package; details subject to confirmation)

Shorter 13-week assignment for mammo techs who want flexibility or to test out Lafayette. Good if you prefer not to lock into a full 26-week contract.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,374 per week (package; details subject to confirmation)

26-week mammo contract with day-one medical, 401k match, housing support, and loan reimbursement programs. Solid choice if you want strong perks and housing help.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Travel, 26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,300 per week (package; details subject to confirmation)

Half-year mammo assignment with day-one benefits, hotel/rental car discounts, and a dedicated recruiter. Good if you want a hands-on support team and are okay with slightly lower weekly pay for extra service.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Creasy Springs Health Campus

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Long-term care role where you set up and administer meds under RN/LPN supervision and help with daily living tasks. Comes with weekly pay, quarterly raises, medical/dental/vision, HSA + 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition/student loan help.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Creasy Springs Health Campus

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving in Assisted Living and Memory Care—ADLs, vitals, companionship, mealtime help, and safety. Indiana HHA certification required; benefits include weekly pay, PTO, paid parental leave, and tuition/student loan assistance.

Employer: Unity Healthcare – Southside Family Practice

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time, weekdays

Salary: Not listed

Back-office role entering patient charges, checking CPT/ICD-10 codes, and fixing billing errors. Good fit if you like detail work, want part-time Monday–Friday hours, and have (or want) experience in medical billing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.