🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Lafayette, IN

Lafayette’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free smells from the kitchen, these are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen) Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location (see posting for details)

You’re the first smile guests see and the one who keeps the front of house moving. Great if you like greeting people, staying organized, and helping servers keep things smooth. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, health/wealth benefits, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen) Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips (see posting for details)

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and safe. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, know (or want to learn) your cocktails, and like a busy shift. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health/wealth benefits, dining discounts, and career advancement.

Employer: Bauer Inc. (Savvy Sliders)

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Hours: About 38–45 hours/week

Lead a quick-service team, keep the vibe positive, and make sure guests are happy and the store runs right. You’ll handle training, scheduling, safety, ordering, and more. Benefits include flexible hours, 5 paid days off, IRA with company match, and insurance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.