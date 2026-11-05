🚧 Lafayette Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Lafayette’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like working with their hands. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades hiring today.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: Not listed

Work as an industrial painter on Wabash production lines, using sprayers, brushes, and other tools to finish parts to strict quality standards. This role is great if you like steady, physical work, want on-the-job training, and value solid benefits like vacation, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Gaylor Electric, Inc.

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead and perform electrical installations, repairs, and troubleshooting across residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Ideal if you’ve completed an apprenticeship or have ~6 years’ experience, know your codes, can read blueprints, and want steady field work with chances to guide apprentices.

Employer: Walker and Sons Construction

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour (based on experience)

Hands-on role helping with roofing, framing, remodeling, tree trimming, and general labor. Good fit if you’ve got at least 1+ year in residential construction, can handle physical work, are comfortable on roofs, and want to grow your skills while earning a solid hourly wage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have more than one opening or are open to different experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.