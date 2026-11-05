🏗️ Lafayette, IN Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Lafayette’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in manufacturing, power systems, and controls. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Morales Professional, a Morales Group company

Morales Professional, a Morales Group company Location: Lafayette, Indiana Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000+ with competitive compensation and benefits

Lead facility expansion, renovation, and utility projects in a world-class manufacturing environment. This role is ideal if you enjoy project management, construction oversight, and working with cross-functional teams on energy savings, environmental compliance, and continuous improvement.

Employer: Engineering Innovation, Inc.

Location: Lafayette, IN (on-site only)

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time)

Not listed (appears to be full-time) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role writing C and PLC Structured Text for logistics and automation equipment. Great fit if you like embedded systems, motion control, and troubleshooting in the lab and at customer sites, with solid benefits including 401(k) match, medical, and paid time off.

Employer: Caterpillar – Large Power Systems Division

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,710 – $169,060

Application Deadline: 11/15/2026 at 11:59 pm ET

Lead design-to-order mechanical projects for large diesel and natural gas engines and gensets (3500, C175, 3600/C280). This is a high-impact role for someone with large engine/genset design experience, 3D modeling skills, and strong customer focus, plus robust benefits and potential relocation support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.