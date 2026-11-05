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🏗️ Lafayette, IN Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Lafayette’s engineering scene is busy right now, with strong demand in manufacturing, power systems, and controls. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.
Building Engineer
- Employer: Morales Professional, a Morales Group company
- Location: Lafayette, Indiana Metropolitan Area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000+ with competitive compensation and benefits
Lead facility expansion, renovation, and utility projects in a world-class manufacturing environment. This role is ideal if you enjoy project management, construction oversight, and working with cross-functional teams on energy savings, environmental compliance, and continuous improvement.
Firmware and Controls Engineer
- Employer: Engineering Innovation, Inc.
- Location: Lafayette, IN (on-site only)
- Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role writing C and PLC Structured Text for logistics and automation equipment. Great fit if you like embedded systems, motion control, and troubleshooting in the lab and at customer sites, with solid benefits including 401(k) match, medical, and paid time off.
Senior Design Engineer
- Employer: Caterpillar – Large Power Systems Division
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,710 – $169,060
- Application Deadline: 11/15/2026 at 11:59 pm ET
Lead design-to-order mechanical projects for large diesel and natural gas engines and gensets (3500, C175, 3600/C280). This is a high-impact role for someone with large engine/genset design experience, 3D modeling skills, and strong customer focus, plus robust benefits and potential relocation support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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