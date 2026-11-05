📋 Lafayette, IN Admin & Clerical – Multiple Local Office Roles

Lafayette has a nice mix of front-desk and support jobs right now, especially in healthcare and small business offices. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Franciscan Health

Franciscan Health Location: Lafayette, IN – Lafayette East Campus (1701 S Creasy Ln)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a hospital unit with patient flow, calls, and basic office tasks while being a first point of contact for patients and families. Good fit if you have some healthcare experience and want to be close to direct patient care without doing clinical work.

Employer: Amador Jewelers LLC

Location: Lafayette, IN (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000 per year + overtime

This is a high-responsibility role supporting the CEO with scheduling, projects, and some personal errands and driving. You must be fluent in Spanish and English, very organized, and comfortable working 45–50 hours a week with occasional travel.

Employer: Unity Healthcare – Southside Family Practice

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll greet patients, handle check-in/check-out, verify insurance, and answer phones in a family practice setting. Great for someone with a high school diploma and some medical office or terminology knowledge who wants weekday hours.

Employer: Heartland Dental – Regal Valley Dental Care

Location: Lafayette, IN (near Veterans Memorial Pkwy S & S 18th St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the face of a busy dental office—greeting patients, scheduling in Dentrix, handling insurance claims, and payments. Comes with medical, vision, free dental for you and dependents (minus lab fees), 401(k), bonuses, holidays, and vacation after set time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.