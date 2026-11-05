undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lafayette
📋 Lafayette, IN Admin & Clerical – Multiple Local Office Roles
3 days ago
Lafayette has a nice mix of front-desk and support jobs right now, especially in healthcare and small business offices. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Unit Secretary (Part Time)
- Employer: Franciscan Health
- Location: Lafayette, IN – Lafayette East Campus (1701 S Creasy Ln)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports a hospital unit with patient flow, calls, and basic office tasks while being a first point of contact for patients and families. Good fit if you have some healthcare experience and want to be close to direct patient care without doing clinical work.
Executive Assistant to the CEO
- Employer: Amador Jewelers LLC
- Location: Lafayette, IN (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000–$55,000 per year + overtime
This is a high-responsibility role supporting the CEO with scheduling, projects, and some personal errands and driving. You must be fluent in Spanish and English, very organized, and comfortable working 45–50 hours a week with occasional travel.
Medical Receptionist – Part Time
- Employer: Unity Healthcare – Southside Family Practice
- Location: Lafayette, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll greet patients, handle check-in/check-out, verify insurance, and answer phones in a family practice setting. Great for someone with a high school diploma and some medical office or terminology knowledge who wants weekday hours.
Dental Front Office / Business Assistant
- Employer: Heartland Dental – Regal Valley Dental Care
- Location: Lafayette, IN (near Veterans Memorial Pkwy S & S 18th St)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the face of a busy dental office—greeting patients, scheduling in Dentrix, handling insurance claims, and payments. Comes with medical, vision, free dental for you and dependents (minus lab fees), 401(k), bonuses, holidays, and vacation after set time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.