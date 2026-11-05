💰 Lafayette, IN Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings & $60K+ Pay

Lafayette’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from tech support accounting to rural lending. Here are several solid roles if you like numbers and clear career paths.

Employer: Accent Consulting

Accent Consulting Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping books in QuickBooks Online, handling billing, A/P, A/R, reconciliations, and purchase orders for a managed IT services firm. Good fit if you have 2+ years bookkeeping, love details, and want a mix of accounting and purchasing work.

Employer: Aegis Worldwide (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Lafayette, Indiana Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level tax accounting role focused on federal, state, and local tax returns, tax provisions, and complex reporting. Ideal if you have an active CPA, 5+ years tax experience, and want to own high-impact tax and reporting projects.

Employer: Farm Credit Mid-America

Location: Lafayette, IN (Hybrid, 50–75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Estimated Salary Range: $60,265 – $125,909/year

Lending role serving rural customers and homeowners, from application through closing and servicing. Great if you enjoy sales + finance, building relationships in rural communities, and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.