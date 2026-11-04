🍽️ Multiple Lafayette Food Service Jobs with Weekly Pay

Lafayette’s restaurant scene is busy, and a few well-known spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location (weekly pay)

Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll dice, slice, grill, and plate scratch-made dishes to set recipes and standards. Good fit if you like cooking, staying busy, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, health/wealth benefits, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location + tips (weekly pay)

You’ll keep the dining room clean, safe, and guest-ready, helping hosts and servers turn tables quickly. Great if you like to move fast, stay organized, and want tips, weekly pay, flexible schedules, benefits, and discounts.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Lafayette, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (same-day pay access)

Kitchen role cooking classic comfort food, from breakfast to dinner, with full training provided (no experience needed). Offers weekly pay with same-day access, health insurance eligibility for part-time, vacation time, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% food/retail discount.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.