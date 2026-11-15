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🎁 Free Home Finds & More in Lafayette Hill Right Now
Here are a few free items your neighbors in Lafayette Hill, PA are offering up. If you can use any of these, it’s a nice way to save money and keep good items out of the trash.
Metal Clothes Hanger
Item: Durable metal clothes hangers (about 50 hangers total)
Details:
- Sturdy metal hangers for organizing your wardrobe
- Great if you’re setting up a new closet or need matching hangers
Location: Lafayette Hill, Lafayette Hill, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Gold Curtain Panels -- 4 of them.
Item: Gold curtain panels (set of 4 panels)
Details:
- Size: Each panel is 84" long x about 40" wide
- Fabric: “Slub Silk” – 80% polyester, 20% silk
- Style: Rod pocket for shirring
- Condition: Hung in a rental apartment for about 2 years (2010–2012), then stored since
- Poster suggests dry cleaning before hanging
Location: Lafayette Hill, Lafayette Hill, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Vintage teddy bears- Need repairs
Item: Very old vintage teddy bears (need repairs)
Details:
- Vintage bears that need some fixing up
- Tags and eyes were removed by the owner’s grandmother for safety
- Listing notes that the photo shown is of the owner’s dog; use the link in the listing to see bear photos
- Extra photos are shared via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EHrgwfbu8/
Location: Lafayette Hill, Lafayette Hill, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Lafayette Hill tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.