Here are a few free items your neighbors in Lafayette Hill, PA are offering up. If you can use any of these, it’s a nice way to save money and keep good items out of the trash.

Item: Durable metal clothes hangers (about 50 hangers total)

Details:

Sturdy metal hangers for organizing your wardrobe

Great if you’re setting up a new closet or need matching hangers

Location: Lafayette Hill, Lafayette Hill, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gold curtain panels (set of 4 panels)

Details:

Size: Each panel is 84" long x about 40" wide

Fabric: “Slub Silk” – 80% polyester, 20% silk

Style: Rod pocket for shirring

Condition: Hung in a rental apartment for about 2 years (2010–2012) , then stored since

, then stored since Poster suggests dry cleaning before hanging

Location: Lafayette Hill, Lafayette Hill, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Very old vintage teddy bears (need repairs)

Details:

Vintage bears that need some fixing up

Tags and eyes were removed by the owner’s grandmother for safety

by the owner’s grandmother for safety Listing notes that the photo shown is of the owner’s dog ; use the link in the listing to see bear photos

; use the link in the listing to see bear photos Extra photos are shared via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EHrgwfbu8/

Location: Lafayette Hill, Lafayette Hill, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lafayette Hill tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.