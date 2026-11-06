🚧 I-49 NB to I-10 East ramp closed nights Nov 11–13

🚧 Night ramp closures on I-49 NB to I-10 East in Lafayette

The I-49 northbound Exit 1A ramp to I-10 East (toward Baton Rouge) in Lafayette Parish will be closed at night on these dates, weather permitting:

Wed, Nov 11, 8:00 p.m. – Thu, Nov 12, 6:00 a.m.

Thu, Nov 12, 8:00 p.m. – Fri, Nov 13, 6:00 a.m.

Crews will be doing diamond grinding work on the I-10 exit ramp.

During these times, drivers on I-49 northbound can reach I-10 East only by the detour:

Continue on I-49 NB to Exit 1C – Pont Des Mouton Road Turn west on Pont Des Mouton Road Take I-49 southbound back to Exit 1A – I-10 East

Emergency vehicles will not have access to this ramp during the closure. There are no vehicle width restrictions for this work.

Detour signs will be posted. Use caution and watch for workers and equipment in the area.