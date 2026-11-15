Lafayette’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for skilled RNs. If you’re open to travel contracts or flexible PRN work, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Lafayette, CO (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Salary: $2,425 per week (travel package, 36 hrs/week)

(travel package, 36 hrs/week) Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, 12-hour rotating shifts starting 12/07/2026

, 13-week contract, starting Key details: Med Surg travel role with 2+ years RN experience, CO license, and BLS required. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify for travel stipends. Day-one health, vision, dental, and life insurance included.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Lafayette, CO (183-bed acute care hospital)

(183-bed acute care hospital) Salary: $2,345–$2,546 per week

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, night shift (3x12s, 19:00–07:30), start 12/14/2026

, 13-week contract, (3x12s, 19:00–07:30), start Key details: Med Surg RN with 1+ year experience and CO or compact license. Offers day-one medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, paid housing or housing stipend, sick time, and CEUs, plus help with licensure and relocation.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Rock Creek Medical Offices, Lafayette, CO

Salary: Not listed (may include shift or bilingual premiums per union contract)

Not listed (may include shift or bilingual premiums per union contract) Type: PRN / Call-in, On-Call , Entry-level RN

, RN Schedule: 1 hour/week minimum , Mon–Fri , day shift range (on-call), up to 25% travel

, , day shift range (on-call), Key details: Outpatient Dermatology/Mohs role focused on patient safety, triage, IV meds, and care coordination. Requires 1+ year RN experience, CO RN license, and BLS within 3 months. Union position (UFCW Local 7).

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.