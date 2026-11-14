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📢 Enter your art in “A Year at Great Bark Dog Park” by Jan. 7
📢 Dog-park themed art show now accepting entries
Local artists, this one’s for you. The Lafayette Arts & Cultural Resources Department is seeking artwork for a group show called “A Year at Great Bark Dog Park.”
- Entry deadline: Thursday, Jan. 7, 2027
- Exhibit dates: May 20–July 18, 2027
- Location: The Collective Community Arts Center
Artwork must clearly relate to Great Bark Dog Park, Burlington Trail, or the Dog Park Trail through Rothman Open Space, showing these places in different seasons and how we use and enjoy them. Themes can include recreation, wildlife, landscape, nature, social, or cultural aspects.
Key details:
- Open to local artists of all ages and ability levels
- You may submit up to two works for jury consideration
- Sculpture and wall-hung 3D work will be considered based on space
Get full details and the entry link at lafayetteco.gov/CFA.
More Info: Call for Artists: A Year at the Great Bark Dog Par...
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