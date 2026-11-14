📢 Dog-park themed art show now accepting entries

Local artists, this one’s for you. The Lafayette Arts & Cultural Resources Department is seeking artwork for a group show called “A Year at Great Bark Dog Park.”

Entry deadline: Thursday, Jan. 7, 2027

Exhibit dates: May 20–July 18, 2027

Location: The Collective Community Arts Center

Artwork must clearly relate to Great Bark Dog Park, Burlington Trail, or the Dog Park Trail through Rothman Open Space, showing these places in different seasons and how we use and enjoy them. Themes can include recreation, wildlife, landscape, nature, social, or cultural aspects.

Key details:

Open to local artists of all ages and ability levels

You may submit up to two works for jury consideration

for jury consideration Sculpture and wall-hung 3D work will be considered based on space

Get full details and the entry link at lafayetteco.gov/CFA.