📢 Call for art: Great Bark Dog Park exhibit 2027

The Lafayette Arts & Cultural Resources Department is inviting artists to submit work for an upcoming show, “A Year at Great Bark Dog Park 2026–2027.”

The exhibit will be on display at The Collective Community Arts Center from May 20 to July 18, 2027.

Artwork in all types of media is welcome.

Pieces must clearly relate to Great Bark Dog Park, Burlington Trail, and the Dog Park Trail through Rothman Open Space across the seasons. Work can focus on:

Recreation

Wildlife

Landscape and nature

Social life

Cultural aspects of how people use and enjoy these spaces

If you love these trails and open spaces, this is a chance to have your art featured in a community exhibit.