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📢 Artists invited: Great Bark Dog Park exhibit 2027
📢 Call for art: Great Bark Dog Park exhibit 2027
The Lafayette Arts & Cultural Resources Department is inviting artists to submit work for an upcoming show, “A Year at Great Bark Dog Park 2026–2027.”
The exhibit will be on display at The Collective Community Arts Center from May 20 to July 18, 2027.
Artwork in all types of media is welcome.
Pieces must clearly relate to Great Bark Dog Park, Burlington Trail, and the Dog Park Trail through Rothman Open Space across the seasons. Work can focus on:
- Recreation
- Wildlife
- Landscape and nature
- Social life
- Cultural aspects of how people use and enjoy these spaces
If you love these trails and open spaces, this is a chance to have your art featured in a community exhibit.
More Info: Calls for Artists | Lafayette, CO - Official Websi...
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