Lafayette’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and travel RNs are in demand. If you’re up for a 13-week Colorado adventure with solid pay and benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Lafayette, CO

Salary: $2,247 per week (estimated package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

This role mixes Med Surg and Telemetry on a travel contract, great if you like variety and monitoring higher-acuity patients. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, per diem, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Lafayette, CO

Salary: $2,247 per week (estimated package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Another Med Surg / Tele travel slot in Lafayette with the same strong benefits: weekly pay, guaranteed hours, pet-friendly housing options, and day-one benefits. Good fit if you want steady days and solid support from a big travel agency.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Lafayette, CO

Salary: $2,364 per week (estimated package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Night-shift Med Surg role with a higher weekly package for those who like working nights. Includes day-one benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, and travel/licensure reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.