undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lafayette
🏥 Lafayette CO Travel RN Jobs, Multiple High-Pay Med Surg Roles
12 days ago
Lafayette’s healthcare scene is busy right now, and travel RNs are in demand. If you’re up for a 13-week Colorado adventure with solid pay and benefits, these are worth a look.
Travel Telemetry RN – Med Surg / Tele – $2,247/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Salary: $2,247 per week (estimated package)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
This role mixes Med Surg and Telemetry on a travel contract, great if you like variety and monitoring higher-acuity patients. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, per diem, and license reimbursement.
Travel Telemetry RN – Med Surg / Tele – $2,247/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Salary: $2,247 per week (estimated package)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
Another Med Surg / Tele travel slot in Lafayette with the same strong benefits: weekly pay, guaranteed hours, pet-friendly housing options, and day-one benefits. Good fit if you want steady days and solid support from a big travel agency.
Travel Med Surg RN – Nights – $2,364/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Salary: $2,364 per week (estimated package)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
Night-shift Med Surg role with a higher weekly package for those who like working nights. Includes day-one benefits, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, and travel/licensure reimbursement.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.