📢 Hospice options and support in Lafayette, CO

If someone you love has an advanced illness and wants to stay in familiar surroundings, TRU Community Care Hospice in Lafayette can provide comfort-focused care at home or in a short-term inpatient setting.

Hospice focuses on quality of life near the end of life, including symptom management plus emotional and spiritual support. For the Medicare hospice benefit, a clinician must certify a life expectancy of about six months or less, and the patient must choose hospice; care can continue longer if they remain eligible.

Local hospice option

TRU Community Care Hospice – Lafayette

Phone: 303-449-7740

Provides hospice wherever a person calls home.

Phone: Provides hospice wherever a person calls home. Also runs a Hospice Care Center inside Longmont United Hospital for short-term intensive support when symptoms are hard to manage at home.

How to get started

Describe what’s getting harder – symptoms, recent hospital visits, and current support. Ask how to request an evaluation and whether your doctor should send records. Clarify nights and weekends – ask who to call after hours, what equipment and supplies hospice can arrange, and what family or facility staff handle between visits.

Families in Lafayette should also decide who will talk with the hospice team and where the written care plan will be kept, especially if several relatives share caregiving.