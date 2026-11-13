Lafayette’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1045

Walmart Supercenter Location: 745 US Highway 287, Lafayette, CO 80026

Salary: $17 – $30/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) This role is all about greeting customers at the entrance, verifying purchases, helping with returns, and keeping the front of the store safe and secure. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Lafayette, CO

Salary Range: $16.50 – $20.50/hour

Type: Full-Time

You’ll run the photo department, take digital passport photos, handle online and pickup orders, and help at the registers. This is a good fit if you like a mix of customer service, light tech/equipment work, and keeping a small department organized.

Employer: PostNet

Location: 2770 Arapahoe Rd, Ste 132, Lafayette, CO 80026

Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour

Type: Part-Time (about 18–24 hours/week; afternoons + Saturdays)

(about 18–24 hours/week; afternoons + Saturdays) Help customers with shipping (FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS), mailboxes, and basic business services like faxing and scanning. Comes with free uniforms, 401(k) matching, bonuses based on performance, and a steady part-time schedule if you can reliably work Saturday shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.