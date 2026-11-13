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Lafayette
🛒 Lafayette, CO Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
9 days ago
Lafayette’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, these local spots are worth a look.
Asset Protection Customer Host – Full Time
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1045
- Location: 745 US Highway 287, Lafayette, CO 80026
- Salary: $17 – $30/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
- Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)
- This role is all about greeting customers at the entrance, verifying purchases, helping with returns, and keeping the front of the store safe and secure. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Photo Specialist – Full Time
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Salary Range: $16.50 – $20.50/hour
- Type: Full-Time
- You’ll run the photo department, take digital passport photos, handle online and pickup orders, and help at the registers. This is a good fit if you like a mix of customer service, light tech/equipment work, and keeping a small department organized.
Part Time Retail Customer Service Associate
- Employer: PostNet
- Location: 2770 Arapahoe Rd, Ste 132, Lafayette, CO 80026
- Pay: Starting at $18.00/hour
- Type: Part-Time (about 18–24 hours/week; afternoons + Saturdays)
- Help customers with shipping (FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS), mailboxes, and basic business services like faxing and scanning. Comes with free uniforms, 401(k) matching, bonuses based on performance, and a steady part-time schedule if you can reliably work Saturday shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and benefits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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