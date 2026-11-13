Lafayette’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in medical devices and defense tech. If you’ve got hands-on skills or deep design experience, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Grove Technical Resources

Grove Technical Resources Location: Lafayette, CO (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time, 2-year W2 contract

Salary: Not listed

Work on medical device packaging from validation through cost savings. You’ll use ISO 11607 / ASTM standards, lead packaging validation and cost-reduction projects, and support manufacturing. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and 4+ years of packaging engineering, plus ability to travel up to 30% and work fully onsite.

Employer: Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) – Applied Electromagnetics Division

– Applied Electromagnetics Division Location: Lafayette, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000–$130,000/year

Best consideration by: January 12, 2027

Senior role designing and building RF hardware and aerospace/defense components from concept to production. You’ll create solid models and drawings, define manufacturing processes, and guide fabricators while meeting MIL-STD requirements. Needs a 4-year engineering degree, ability to get a DoD Secret clearance, and strong mechanical and materials experience (15+ years in aerospace/defense is a big plus).

Employer: Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) – Applied Electromagnetics Division

– Applied Electromagnetics Division Location: Lafayette, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $35–$45/hour

Best consideration by: January 12, 2027

Hands-on role helping engineers build and test antennas, RF circuits, waveguides, radomes, and RF materials. You’ll run network and spectrum analyzers, antenna ranges, and do precision soldering, bonding, machining, and prototype builds. Requires 6+ years in aerospace/defense or related, strong RF test skills, and ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance (15+ years and RF certifications are a plus).

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.