Lafayette has some nice options right now if you love teaching movement and wellness. These roles are all about helping people feel stronger, safer, and more confident in their bodies.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: 851 N Highway 287, Lafayette, CO 80026

Type: Full-time (listed as full-time, may include part-time hours)

(listed as full-time, may include part-time hours) Pay: $20.32 – $22.57/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead fun, motivating yoga and group classes for all fitness levels, in person or virtual. You’ll get a free club membership, access to health benefits if you average 30+ hours/week, PTO, and a chance to build a strong member community.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: 851 N Highway 287, Lafayette, CO 80026

Type: Full-time (listed as full-time, may include part-time hours)

(listed as full-time, may include part-time hours) Pay: $20.32 – $22.57/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Teach Pilates and other group formats with pre-choreographed or freestyle classes. Similar perks as the yoga role: free membership, 401(k), and potential medical/dental/vision if you average 30+ hours/week, plus a steady flow of classes.

Employer: Live 2 B Healthy (local franchise)

Live 2 B Healthy (local franchise) Location: Lafayette, CO (senior living communities)

Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor

Pay: Hourly, based on experience and certifications ; extra pay for private and small-group sessions

Hourly, ; extra pay for private and small-group sessions Why it’s worth a look: Lead weekday fitness classes for older adults, usually between 9–11:30 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m., with some possible Saturday mornings. Flexible schedule, a clear focus on helping seniors stay active, and a chance to build close relationships in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.