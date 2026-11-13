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Lafayette
🎓 Lafayette CO Education Jobs – Multiple Fitness Instructor Roles
10 days ago
Lafayette has some nice options right now if you love teaching movement and wellness. These roles are all about helping people feel stronger, safer, and more confident in their bodies.
Yoga Instructor (Group X Coach)
- Employer: 24 Hour Fitness
- Location: 851 N Highway 287, Lafayette, CO 80026
- Type: Full-time (listed as full-time, may include part-time hours)
- Pay: $20.32 – $22.57/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead fun, motivating yoga and group classes for all fitness levels, in person or virtual. You’ll get a free club membership, access to health benefits if you average 30+ hours/week, PTO, and a chance to build a strong member community.
Pilates Instructor (Group X Coach)
- Employer: 24 Hour Fitness
- Location: 851 N Highway 287, Lafayette, CO 80026
- Type: Full-time (listed as full-time, may include part-time hours)
- Pay: $20.32 – $22.57/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Teach Pilates and other group formats with pre-choreographed or freestyle classes. Similar perks as the yoga role: free membership, 401(k), and potential medical/dental/vision if you average 30+ hours/week, plus a steady flow of classes.
Fitness Trainer for Seniors
- Employer: Live 2 B Healthy (local franchise)
- Location: Lafayette, CO (senior living communities)
- Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor
- Pay: Hourly, based on experience and certifications; extra pay for private and small-group sessions
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead weekday fitness classes for older adults, usually between 9–11:30 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m., with some possible Saturday mornings. Flexible schedule, a clear focus on helping seniors stay active, and a chance to build close relationships in the community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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