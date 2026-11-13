🏥 Lafayette, CO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Lafayette’s healthcare scene is busy, with both local clinics and travel contracts popping up. Here are a few solid options if you’re looking to stay in town or do a short-term assignment.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Lafayette, CO (Rock Creek Medical Offices)

(Rock Creek Medical Offices) Employment type: Regular, on-call (entry level)

Category: Rehab / Occupational Therapy

Work with post-surgical hand, wrist, and elbow patients in an outpatient setting. Great fit if you’re a CO-licensed OT with a passion for upper extremity rehab; Certified Hand Therapist and 2+ years outpatient experience are preferred.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Lafayette, CO

Pay: $2,191 per week (based on 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts)

(based on 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts) Employment type: Travel, 13-week contract

Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry (RN)

Acute care hospital travel role with 36 hours/week and rotating 12-hour shifts. Must live 50+ miles away to qualify as a traveler, have 2+ years Med Surg/Tele, state RN license, and BLS/ACLS; health, vision, dental, and life insurance start with your assignment.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Lafayette, CO

Pay: $1,938 per week (based on 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights)

(based on 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights) Employment type: Travel, 13-week contract

Specialty: ICU – Intensive Care Unit (RN)

Night-shift ICU travel contracts with 36 hours/week and 13-week duration; PRN has several similar ICU openings in Lafayette with different start dates. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401(k), CE, and full medical/vision/dental benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.