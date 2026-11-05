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Lafayette

Small Business Saturday in Lafayette on Nov. 28

6 days ago
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Lafayette will mark Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and encourages residents to shop at local stores, restaurants, and service providers to support small businesses and help the community thrive. As the date gets closer, people can explore participating Lafayette businesses and special deals at lafayetteco.gov/ShopSmall.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lafayette Colorado Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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