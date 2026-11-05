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Lafayette
Small Business Saturday in Lafayette on Nov. 28
6 days ago
Lafayette will mark Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and encourages residents to shop at local stores, restaurants, and service providers to support small businesses and help the community thrive. As the date gets closer, people can explore participating Lafayette businesses and special deals at lafayetteco.gov/ShopSmall.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Lafayette Colorado Government
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