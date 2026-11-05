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Lafayette
🏥 Lafayette, CO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles
3 days ago
Lafayette’s healthcare scene is buzzing with travel contracts right now, especially for RNs and imaging pros. If you’re up for the mountains, good pay, and solid benefits, these gigs are worth a look.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,853/week
- Employer: Spire
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,853 per week
- Perks: Weekly pay, day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401k, mileage reimbursement, license/cert reimbursement, referral bonus.
This role offers one of the top weekly rates in town plus full benefits from day one.
Travel OR RN – Operating Room – $2,111/week
- Employer: PRN Healthcare
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: RN / OR – Operating Room
- Start Date: 11/09/2026
- Pay: $2,111 per week
- Perks: Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401k, CE, housing options, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, referral bonus.
Solid OR travel contract with guaranteed hours and housing support if you want a smooth landing in Colorado.
Travel Radiology Technologist – Nights – $2,507/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr night shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,507 per week
- Perks: Day-1 medical, 401k match, travel reimbursements, housing support, CE, license/cert reimbursement, EAP.
Great fit if you like nights and want strong support plus premium benefits.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,717/week
- Employer: TotalMed
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Nuclear Medicine Technologist
- Experience: 1–2 years required; ARRT (N) or NMTCB-CNMT, BLS, state license as needed
- Pay: $2,717 per week
- Perks: Weekly pay, day-1 benefits, guaranteed hours, CE, 401k, wellness programs, EAP, referral bonus.
High-paying Nuc Med role with steady days and strong clinical expectations.
Travel Radiology Technician – Rotating – $2,576/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technician
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Pay: $2,576 per week
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, guaranteed hours, referral bonus.
Good option if you like longer shifts and want a traveler-focused agency behind you.
Travel Radiology Technician – Rotating – $2,641/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technician
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,641 per week
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, guaranteed hours, referral bonus.
Similar to the role above but with more hours and slightly higher weekly pay.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,801/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,801 per week
- Perks: Holiday pay, weekly pay, retention bonus, day-1 (next month) medical, dental, vision, 401k, license/cert reimbursement, referral bonus.
One of the highest-paying rad tech contracts here, with strong benefits and traveler support.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,605/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,605 per week
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401k, license/cert reimbursement, CE, referral bonus.
Nice balance of pay and a very full benefits package from a traveler-focused agency.
Travel ED RN – Emergency Department – Nights – $2,150/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: RN / ED – Emergency Department
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,150 per week
- Perks: Weekly direct deposit, housing stipends, day-1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401k with match, travel assistance, licensure reimbursement, loyalty/referral bonuses.
Great for experienced ER nurses who want nights plus strong financial and travel support.
Travel Telemetry RN (Med Surg/Tele) – $2,282/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: RN / Med Surg / Telemetry
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Pay: $2,282 per week
- Perks: $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual from day 1 (use or cash out), guaranteed stipend if called off, extra-hour bonus, guaranteed hours.
Nice mix of telemetry experience, bonuses, and early PTO for a 13-week contract.
Travel Radiology Technologist – Days – $2,477/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist (X-Ray Tech)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Pay: $2,477 per week
- Perks: Day-1 health, dental, vision, life, day-1 401k with match, guaranteed hours, vacation bonuses, paid holidays, CE and license reimbursement, housing options, referral bonus.
Day-shift X-ray contract with strong long-term perks if you like to stick with one agency.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,791/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Nuclear Medicine Technologist
- Start Date: 11/30/2026
- Experience: 2+ years; NMTCB or ARRT/NM, BLS (AHA)
- Pay: $2,791 per week
- Perks: Weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, 401k, medical, dental, vision, life, pet insurance, license/cert reimbursement, CE, referral bonus.
High-acuity Nuc Med role with excellent pay and a very complete benefits package.
Local Contract Urgent Care Nurse Practitioner/PA – $100–$105/hour
- Employer: Medlivo Inc
- Location: Lafayette, CO (floats to Lakewood, Aurora & Lone Tree, CO)
- Type: Local Contract, 15 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, weekends required
- Discipline/Specialty: Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Urgent Care (Level III)
- Pay: $100–$105 per hour
- Setting: High-acuity urgent care, all ages; ~3 patients/hour; procedures include suturing, I&D, splinting, toenail removal; no call; EPIC EMR.
- Requirements: Active CO NP/PA license (temp ok), board certified, BLS, ACLS, PALS, prior ER experience; high-acuity urgent care preferred.
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401k, FSA, life insurance, sick pay, holiday pay.
Ideal if you’re an experienced NP/PA who wants premium hourly pay and fast-paced urgent care work.
Travel ED RN – Evenings – $2,130/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr evening shifts
- Discipline/Specialty: RN / ED – Emergency Department
- Pay: $2,130 per week
- Experience: 2+ years; ACLS, BCLS, PALS required.
- Perks: Day-1 medical, dental, vision, day-1 401k with company contribution, paid private housing options, per diem and travel pay, license/cert reimbursement, cancellation protection, wellness programs, pet insurance, referral bonus.
Great ER contract if you prefer evenings and want strong housing and travel support.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel roles in Lafayette tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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