🏥 Lafayette, CO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles

Lafayette’s healthcare scene is buzzing with travel contracts right now, especially for RNs and imaging pros. If you’re up for the mountains, good pay, and solid benefits, these gigs are worth a look.

Employer: Spire

Spire Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts

Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist

Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,853 per week

Perks: Weekly pay, day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401k, mileage reimbursement, license/cert reimbursement, referral bonus.

This role offers one of the top weekly rates in town plus full benefits from day one.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

PRN Healthcare Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Discipline/Specialty: RN / OR – Operating Room

RN / OR – Operating Room Start Date: 11/09/2026

Pay: $2,111 per week

Perks: Weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401k, CE, housing options, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, referral bonus.

Solid OR travel contract with guaranteed hours and housing support if you want a smooth landing in Colorado.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr night shifts

Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist

Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,507 per week

Perks: Day-1 medical, 401k match, travel reimbursements, housing support, CE, license/cert reimbursement, EAP.

Great fit if you like nights and want strong support plus premium benefits.

Employer: TotalMed

TotalMed Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Allied Health Professional / Nuclear Medicine Technologist Experience: 1–2 years required; ARRT (N) or NMTCB-CNMT, BLS, state license as needed

required; ARRT (N) or NMTCB-CNMT, BLS, state license as needed Pay: $2,717 per week

Perks: Weekly pay, day-1 benefits, guaranteed hours, CE, 401k, wellness programs, EAP, referral bonus.

High-paying Nuc Med role with steady days and strong clinical expectations.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technician

Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technician Start Date: 12/07/2026

Pay: $2,576 per week

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, guaranteed hours, referral bonus.

Good option if you like longer shifts and want a traveler-focused agency behind you.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts

Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technician

Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technician Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,641 per week

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, guaranteed hours, referral bonus.

Similar to the role above but with more hours and slightly higher weekly pay.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts

Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist

Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,801 per week

Perks: Holiday pay, weekly pay, retention bonus, day-1 (next month) medical, dental, vision, 401k, license/cert reimbursement, referral bonus.

One of the highest-paying rad tech contracts here, with strong benefits and traveler support.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr rotating shifts

Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist

Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,605 per week

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401k, license/cert reimbursement, CE, referral bonus.

Nice balance of pay and a very full benefits package from a traveler-focused agency.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Discipline/Specialty: RN / ED – Emergency Department

RN / ED – Emergency Department Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,150 per week

Perks: Weekly direct deposit, housing stipends, day-1 medical, dental, vision, life, 401k with match, travel assistance, licensure reimbursement, loyalty/referral bonuses.

Great for experienced ER nurses who want nights plus strong financial and travel support.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Discipline/Specialty: RN / Med Surg / Telemetry

RN / Med Surg / Telemetry Start Date: 11/30/2026

Pay: $2,282 per week

Perks: $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual from day 1 (use or cash out), guaranteed stipend if called off, extra-hour bonus, guaranteed hours.

Nice mix of telemetry experience, bonuses, and early PTO for a 13-week contract.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist (X-Ray Tech)

Allied Health Professional / Radiology Technologist (X-Ray Tech) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Pay: $2,477 per week

Perks: Day-1 health, dental, vision, life, day-1 401k with match, guaranteed hours, vacation bonuses, paid holidays, CE and license reimbursement, housing options, referral bonus.

Day-shift X-ray contract with strong long-term perks if you like to stick with one agency.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Discipline/Specialty: Allied Health Professional / Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Allied Health Professional / Nuclear Medicine Technologist Start Date: 11/30/2026

Experience: 2+ years ; NMTCB or ARRT/NM, BLS (AHA)

; NMTCB or ARRT/NM, BLS (AHA) Pay: $2,791 per week

Perks: Weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, 401k, medical, dental, vision, life, pet insurance, license/cert reimbursement, CE, referral bonus.

High-acuity Nuc Med role with excellent pay and a very complete benefits package.

Employer: Medlivo Inc

Medlivo Inc Location: Lafayette, CO (floats to Lakewood, Aurora & Lone Tree, CO )

(floats to ) Type: Local Contract, 15 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, weekends required

Discipline/Specialty: Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Urgent Care (Level III)

Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant – Urgent Care (Level III) Pay: $100–$105 per hour

Setting: High-acuity urgent care, all ages; ~3 patients/hour; procedures include suturing, I&D, splinting, toenail removal; no call; EPIC EMR.

High-acuity urgent care, all ages; ~3 patients/hour; procedures include suturing, I&D, splinting, toenail removal; no call; EPIC EMR. Requirements: Active CO NP/PA license (temp ok), board certified, BLS, ACLS, PALS , prior ER experience; high-acuity urgent care preferred.

Active CO NP/PA license (temp ok), board certified, , prior ER experience; high-acuity urgent care preferred. Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401k, FSA, life insurance, sick pay, holiday pay.

Ideal if you’re an experienced NP/PA who wants premium hourly pay and fast-paced urgent care work.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr evening shifts

Discipline/Specialty: RN / ED – Emergency Department

RN / ED – Emergency Department Pay: $2,130 per week

Experience: 2+ years; ACLS, BCLS, PALS required.

2+ years; ACLS, BCLS, PALS required. Perks: Day-1 medical, dental, vision, day-1 401k with company contribution, paid private housing options, per diem and travel pay, license/cert reimbursement, cancellation protection, wellness programs, pet insurance, referral bonus.

Great ER contract if you prefer evenings and want strong housing and travel support.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel roles in Lafayette tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.