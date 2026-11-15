Lafayette neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. If you need kitchen gear, moving supplies, or home tools, take a look below.

Item: Sunbeam 4-slice toaster, black

Details: Separate controls and bagel settings for each side. Poster is giving priority to the quickest pickup.

Location: Bonnie Brae Highlands, Lafayette, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Boy Scout neckerchief slide

Details: About 20 years old, described as “kinda vintage”. Nice for collectors or current Scouts.

Location: Las Trampas, Lafayette, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large moving boxes with packing material

Details: Several big boxes, plus some small boxes that are good for separating items inside the larger ones. Great for an upcoming move or storage.

Location: Las Trampas, Lafayette, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baja Fresh “legacy” cups with lids

Details: These cups were used for 99-cent refills for life when purchased. The poster used them often when there was a Baja Fresh nearby. If you still go to Baja Fresh and want to try using these, you’re welcome to take some or all of them.

Location: Las Trampas, Lafayette, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Durable styrofoam cooler, sponge mops, squeegee, and hoe

Details: Cooler is described as durable and good for keeping items cold. Also includes several sponge mops, a squeegee, and a hoe. All are being given away while the owner is cleaning out the garage.

Location: Reliez Valley Area, Lafayette, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Lafayette tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.